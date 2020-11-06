Cinemas in Poland to Close Again on 7 November 2020

"Theatres, cinemas, museums, galleries, all cultural institutions will be temporarily closed because we want to reduce social mobility," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced. The changes will come into force on Saturday and will last at least until 29 November. Currently, Polish cinemas and theatres may sell 25% of seats.

After the spring lockdown, Multikino gradually opened its cinemas in mid-June, and Helios and Cinema City opened in July. In the second half of September, there were almost 300,000 viewers over the weekend, the most since the outbreak of the epidemic. In July the attendance was 532,700, and in June it was only 92,000. By comparison, in 2019 the three most popular films attracted around 2.5 m admissions in Polish cinemas, and the next seven titles had from 1.3 to 2 million viewers.