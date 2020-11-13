FNE at EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2020: Camerimage Launches Streaming Platform

TORUN: The 2020 edition of EnergaCAMERIMAGE , has announced the launch of its first streaming platform online.energacamerimage.pl, which begins offering online booking on 13 November 2020.

The platform will offer screenings, seminars and other live events.

The EnergaCAMERIMAGE platform will operate through 22 November 2020.

Click HERE for more information.