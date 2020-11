Kids Kino.Lab Announces 2021 Participants

WARSAW: Kids Kino.Lab has selected 12 projects to participate in the 5th edition of its script development programme. The projects were chosen from among 32 entries representing 14 countries.

The twelve teams will be developing their work from synopsis (concept) to a second draft of the screenplay.

Selected projects:

African Room (Czech Republic)

Writer: Vendula Hlásková

Producer Gabriela Kostal Duchonova, Paprika Studios

Planet 7693 (Montenegro)

Writer Ana Vujadinović

Producer Marko Jaćimović, Giggling Goat Company

Midsummer Night (Poland)

Writers Piotr Janusz and Tomasz Jurkiewicz

Producer Michał Kowalik, Domino Film

Wanda (Poland)

Writers Agnieszka Matan and Joanna Pawluśkiewicz

Producer Jan Naszewski, New Europe Film Sales

Anna’s Class (Belgium)

Writer Tijs Torfs

Producer Celine Vanhoutte

Dustzone 2 – Black Merkurit (Czech Republic)

Writer Štefan Titka

Producer Vratislav Šlajer, Bionaut

Fantastique (Belgium)

Writers Marjolijn Prins and David Bert Joris Dhert

Producer Ellen De Waele, Serendipity Films

Who’s That Bird? (Austria, France)

Writer Manuela Molin

Producer Eleanor Coleman

Childocracy (Latvia)

Writer Rasa Bugavičute-Pēce

Producer Andris Gauja RIVERBED

Cooler Squad (Poland)

Writer Rafał Kidziński

Producer Dorota Woropaj, Platige Image

The Lucks (Poland)

Writer Małgorzata Biedrońska

Producer Anna Głowik, Letko

No Happily Ever After (Czech Republic)

Writer Gabriela Plačková

Producer Mária Môťovská, Helium Film