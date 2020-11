FNE at EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2020: Nomadland Wins EnergaCAMERIMAGE and Finnish/Estonian Helene Takes Silver Frog

TORUŃ: The DoP Joshua James Richards won the Main Competition of the 28th IFF EnergaCAMERIMAGE for Nomadland directed by Chloe Zhao. The Silver Frog went to the Finnish/Estonian film Helene, with DoP Rauno Ronkainen and directed by Antti J. Jokinen. The festival, which recognises the achievements of cinematographers, concluded on 21 November 2020.

The DoP Witold Płóciennik won the Polish competition with Truth Makes Free directed by Robert Gliński. Poland also took home the Best Documentary prize for The Whale from Lorino for DoP Piotr Bernaś. The film was directed by Maciej Cuske.

EnergaCAMERIMAGE Winners:

Golden Frog: Nomadland (USA)

DoP: Joshua James Richards

Director: Chloé Zhao



Silver Frog: Helene

DoP: Rauno Ronkainen

Director: Antti J. Jokinen

Produced by Cinematic (Finland), Stellar Film (Estonia)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute



Bronze Frog: Pinocchio (Italy)

DoP: Nicolaj Brüel

Director: Matteo Garrone



FIPRESCI AWARD

Golden Frog: Nomadland (USA)

DoP: Joshua James Richards

Director: Chloé Zhao



POLISH FILMS COMPETITION



Best Polish Film: Truth Makes Free

DoP: Witold Płóciennik

Director: Robert Gliński

Produced by WFDiF, TVP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute



STUDENT ETUDES COMPETITION



Laszlo Kovacs Student Award - Golden Tadpole:

A Rodeo Film (USA)

DoP: Erin G. Wesley

Director: Darius D. Dawson



Silver Tadpole: Stratum Deep (UK)

DoP: Nathalie Pitters

Director: Lian Meng Rose



Bronze Tadpole: The Dress (Poland)

DoP: Konrad Bloch

Director: Tadeusz Łysiak

Produced by Warsaw Film School



DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION



Best Documentary Feature:

The Whale from Lorino (Poland)

DoP: Piotr Bernaś

Director: Maciej Cuske

Produced by Pokromski Studio, TVP



Best Docudrama:

499 (Mexico, USA)

DoP: Alejandro Mejia

Director: Rodrigo Reyes



DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)



Best Director's Debut:

25 Years of Innocence (Poland)

DoP: Bartłomiej Kaczmarek

Director: Jan Holoubek

Produced by TVN

Supported by the Polish Film Institute



CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)



Best Cinematographer's Debut:

Two of Us (France, Luxembourg, Belgium)

DoP: Aurélien Marra

Director: Filippo Meneghetti