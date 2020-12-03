FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: Speedway

Speedway is the story of a young racer addicted to the adrenalin of the speed track. When his early successes bump up against recent failures, he faces a period of fear and uncertainty, paralleled by developments in his own life.
The 1.7 m EUR film, which was shot in 2017, was one of four films seeking gap funding at Connecting Cottbus’ first Works in Progress section and was presented at the Polish Days Works in Progress at the T-Mobile New Horizons IFF in 2017. It premiered in 23 cinemas in Poland in October 2020.
Production information:
Producer:
Kid Film
Coproducers:
Fogo
NC+
Camera Obscura
CETA
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Krakow Festival Office, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Credts:
Director: Dorota Kędzierzawska
Writer: Dorota Kędzierzawska
Producer: Arthur Reinhart
DoP: Arthur Reinhart
Cast: Tomasz Zietek, Pawel Wilczak, Zaneta Labudzka