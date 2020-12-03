FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: Speedway

GDYNIA: The Polish drama Speedway / Żużel directed by Dorota Kędzierzawska and produced by Arthur Reinhart for Kid Film, screens in the main competition of the Gdynia Polish Film Festival , taking place online 8 – 12 December 2020.

Speedway is the story of a young racer addicted to the adrenalin of the speed track. When his early successes bump up against recent failures, he faces a period of fear and uncertainty, paralleled by developments in his own life.

The 1.7 m EUR film, which was shot in 2017, was one of four films seeking gap funding at Connecting Cottbus’ first Works in Progress section and was presented at the Polish Days Works in Progress at the T-Mobile New Horizons IFF in 2017. It premiered in 23 cinemas in Poland in October 2020.

Production information:

Producer:

Kid Film

Coproducers:

Fogo

NC+

Camera Obscura

CETA

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Krakow Festival Office, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Credts:

Director: Dorota Kędzierzawska

Writer: Dorota Kędzierzawska

Producer: Arthur Reinhart

DoP: Arthur Reinhart

Cast: Tomasz Zietek, Pawel Wilczak, Zaneta Labudzka