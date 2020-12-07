GRANTS: Poland Supports Eight Feature Films

WARSAW: The Polish Film Institute supported eight feature film productions with over 23.6 m PLN / 5.2 m EUR during the third and last session of funding in 2020.

The biggest grant of 5,930,000 PLN / 1,327,023 EUR went to Biała Odwaga directed by Marcin Koszałka and produced by Balapolis. The expert committee for feature film production included Małgorzata Imielska, Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, Jan Komasa, Joanna Kos-Krauze, Ilona Łepkowska and Tadeusz Lampka.



Click HERE to see the full grants chart.