FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: 25 Years of Innocence

WARSAW: Jan Holoubek's drama 25 Years of Innocence / 25 lat niewinności, following the real tragic story of Tomasz Komenda, a man who served 18 years in prison and was found not guilty last year, screens in the main competition of the Gdynia Polish Film Festival , taking place online 8 – 12 December 2020.

Tomasz Komenda was 23 years old when his normal life was brutally interrupted. He was arrested overnight, thrown into prison and charged with murder. Further expert reports confirmed his involvement in the crime, and all evidence was against him. For nearly two decades of imprisonment, he was beaten, threatened, humiliated and left alone. Finally, after 18 years in prison, prosecutors and a policeman appeared who decided to uncover the truth behind the puzzling case of the detainee.



25 Years of Innocence is a TVN production, with a budget of 1.6 m EUR / 6.9 m PLN made with 466,194 EUR / 2 m PLN of production funding from the Polish Film Institute. The film was shot at the end of 2019 in Wrocław, Warsaw, Wałbrzych and Zabrze, directed by Jan Holoubek, an accomplished Polish cinematographer who is making his feature directing debut. The script was written by Andrzej Gołda and the picture was lensed by Bartłomiej Kaczmarek. The cast includes Piotr Trojan, Agata Kulesza, Jan Frycz, Andrzej Konopka, Magdalena Różczka and Dariusz Chojnacki. The film was created with the commitment and full support of Tomasz Komenda and his family.



"The true story of Tomasz Komenda shows that even the most drastic experiences are not able to kill love, hope, faith in a man. The film poignantly talks about the most important things," producer Anna Waśniewska-Gill told FNE.



The film opened in Polish cinemas on 18 September 2020 distributed by Kino Świat and made 696,716 USD in admissions.

Production information:

TVN

Credits:

Director: Jan Holoubek

Screenwriter: Andrzej Gołda

Cinematographer: Bartłomiej Kaczmarek

Cast: Piotr Trojan, Agata Kulesza, Jan Frycz, Andrzej Konopka, Magdalena Różczka, Dariusz Chojnacki