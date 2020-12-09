FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: Amateurs

The drama starts when Krzysiek's theatre, Personal Things Office (created by intellectually disabled actors), wins a festival prize. The award, funded by a professional theatre, is the staging of a performance. Great joy, great opportunity, great expectations. Krzysiek and his actors are just working on a new play and it would be great to put it on a real stage. It turns out, however, that the director of the theatre sets certain conditions.

The director and screenwriter of the film is Iwona Siekierzyńska. The DoP is Michał Popiel-Machnicki. The film was shot in October 2019 and March 2020 in Sopot, Gdynia and Gdańsk, produced by Anna Wereda and the company Autograf Karol Wożbiński in coproduction with TVP, MX35, Studio Orka, Fonograf with a budget of 827,670 EUR / 3.7 m PLN, including 391,465 EUR / 1,750,000 PLN of production funding from the Polish Film Institute.

The cast includes Wojciech Solarz, Roma Gąsiorowska, Małgorzata Zajączkowska, Anna Dymna, Mariusz Bonaszewski and Krzysztof Kowalewski. The film doesn't have a local distributor or planned release date.

