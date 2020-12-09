FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: Sweat

The film recounts three days in the life of fitness influencer Sylwia Zając, whose presence in social media has made her a celebrity. Although she has hundreds of thousands of followers, and is surrounded by loyal employees and admired by acquaintances, she is looking for true intimacy.



The film was shot in 2019 in Warsaw and Łódź, produced by Mariusz Włodarski for Lava Films with a budget of 1.4 m EUR, in coproduction with Zentropa Sweden, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Di Factory, Opus Film, Film i Vast, Canal+, Ciné: ma Defacto (associate producer), with support from the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute and Creative Europe. The DoP for this project was Michał Dymek. The cast includes Magdalena Koleśnik, Aleksandra Konieczna, Julian Świeżewski and Tomasz Orpiński.

"I believe social media has given us the perfect tool to be in touch without being in contact. We are desperate for each other, but also fear each other. Sweat takes a look at what happens to Sylwia when she realises that her seemingly perfect life is fractured. It raises dilemmas of intimacy. Wanting to be close but also keeping a distance. Loving your family but not wanting to be part of it. Making the stalker disappear and then missing him. Sylwia’s extreme lifestyle provides us with a bent mirror in which we can take a look at ourselves. Eventually, Sylwia’s desperate need to share is the same as ours," the director Magnus von Horn told FNE.

The film's international sales agent is New Europe Film Sales and the Polish distributor is Gutek Film. The Polish premiere date has not been announced yet.

