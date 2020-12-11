FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: Magnesia

Magnesia is set on the Polish-Soviet borderland, at the turn of the 1920s and 1930s. After the death of a gang leader and head of the family, power over the criminal Lewenfisz clan passes into the hands of his daughter Róża. Together with her sisters, the woman continues her father's shady business and does everything to resist the growing Soviet bandits, led by a conservative Lew. Meanwhile, in the shadow of the rivalry of two powerful families, inseparable brothers Albin and Albert Hudini put their perverse plan into practice. With the help of the seductive Helena, they want to rob a bank. What will happen soon, will have bloody and dark humorous consequences that will shake the borderland forever.



The film is directed by Maciej Bochniak who co-wrote the script with Mateusz Kościukiewicz, the DoP for this project is Paweł Chorzępa and costumes are designed by Dorota Roqueplo. The music was composed by Academy Award Winner Jan A.P. Kaczmarek. The cast of popular actors includes Maja Ostaszewska, Andrzje Chyra, Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Dawid Ogrodnik, Magdalena Boczarska and Agata Kulesza. The shoot for the film took place in the autumn of 2019. The film was produced by Aurum Film in coproduction TVN, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commision, Orka Studio, with a budget of 2.2 m EUR / 9.7 m PLN and 501,000 EUR / 2.5 m PLN of production support from the Polish Film Institute.



The Polish distributor is Kino Świat and the premiere planned for 2 October 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new premiere date has not been announced yet.



Production information:



Aurum Film

Credits:

Director: Maciej Bochniak

Screenwriter: Maciej Bochniak, Mateusz Kościukiewicz

DoP: Paweł Chorzępa

Costumes: Dorota Roqueplo

Music: Jan A.P. Kaczmarek

Cast: Maja Ostaszewska, Andrzje Chyra, Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Dawid Ogrodnik, Magdalena Boczarska and Agata Kulesza