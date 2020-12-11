Netflix Commissions Polish Original Animated Series

WARSAW: Netflix has announced its first commission of a Polish original animated series, Kajko and Kokosz, based on the cult comic book by Janusz Christa. The premiere is planned for 2021.

The series is based on the comic adventures of two friends who are Slavic warriors, and their faithful companion, a dragon. Together they experience ups and downs in the fight against the army of Robbers. The rights to adapt the comic were acquired from Fundacja Kreska im. Janusza Christy, whose president is the granddaughter of the creator of Kajko and Kokosz. The comic was first published from 1972 to 1990 and resumed in 2003.

Łukasz Kłuskiewicz, responsible for content acquisition in the Central European region at Netflix, said, "This choice was obvious to us. Kajko and Kokosz is a very valuable element of Polish culture and our native phenomenon. Generations have been brought up on comic book adventures, which is why we are working on the series with great excitement. We are happy that the iconic characters will come to life and become even more expressive in animation. We are convinced that thanks to Netflix, Kajko and Kokosz will also be liked by viewers around the world."

The series is produced by EGoFILM animation studio under the supervision of Ewelina Gordziejuk and Małgorzata Badowiec. The series will be directed by Michał Śledziu Śledziński, Tomasz Leśniak, Marcin Wasilewski (GS Animation), Łukasz Kacprowicz (GS Animation), Robert Jaszczurowski (GS Animation), Marta Stróżycka and Aliaksandr Sasha Kanavalau, and written by Maciej Kur and Rafał Skarżycki. The author of the character designs is Sławomir Kiełbus, appointed by Janusz Christa himself as his successor. The script consultants are Mike de Seve and the New York-based studio Baboon Animation.

The planned budget of the first season is 1.1 m EUR / 5 m PLN and the series received production support from the Polish Film Institute.

Netflix does not disclose how many subscribers it has in Poland. A report published by Comapritech estimates that there may be 900,000.

Production information:

EGoFILM

Credits:

Directors: Michał Śledziu Śledziński, Tomasz Leśniak, Marcin Wasilewski (GS Animation), Łukasz Kacprowicz (GS Animation), Robert Jaszczurowski (GS Animation), Marta Stróżycka and Aliaksandr Sasha Kanavalau

Screenwriter: Maciej Kur and Rafał Skarżycki

Character design: Sławomir Kiełbus