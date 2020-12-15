FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: Kill It and Leave This Town

GDYNIA: Kill It and Leave This Town, the animated feature film about dealing with trauma, directed by Mariusz Wilczyński, won the best film award in the main competition of the Gdynia Polish Film Festival , which took place online 8 – 12 December 2020.

The film is the director’s intimate story about the unfinished conversations with his parents, about missing his friend, whose music is an important guide throughout the film. It’s also a portrait of Łódź, the author’s home city – industrial, repulsive, yet attractive, a city full of chimneys, full of soot, a city that he loves and a city that actually no longer exists; a story about artists who shaped the world of childhood imagination and sensitivity; a story about the values that are not entirely there today; and a film about disappointments and dreams.

"Initially, the film was supposed to be 10-15 minutes long, then while working on it, I thought it would be 25 minutes long and then I decided to record the voices. Previously, I made silent films, I only invited Tomasz Stańko as the music creator. This time I recorded the voice of Irena Kwiatkowska for animation. And then I noticed that she couldn't be alone in this film. I quickly wrote the next scene where she meets her companion, Andrzej Wajda. Paweł Edelman made it easier for me to contact the Master. We did dubbing and I understood that if I wanted to capture these two characters of Polish cinema, I had to do it now." Mariusz Wilczyński told FNE.

The film was directed, written and shot by Wilczyński. The cast of voices includes Krystyna Janda, Marek Kondrat, Andrzej Wajda, Barbara Krafftówna, Irena Kwiatkowska, Andrzej Chyra, Daniel Olbrychski, Małgorzata Kożuchowska, Anna Dymna, Magdalena Cielecka, Maja Ostaszewska, Gustaw Holoubek, Tadeusz Nalepa, Zbigniew Rybczyński, Krzysztof Kowalewski.

The film was produced in 2019 by Bombonierka in coproduction with FINA, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Letko, NOLABEL, Di Factory, and Gigant Films, with a budget of 610,462 EUR / 2.7 m PLN and production support from the Polish Film Institute. The distributor for this film is Gutek Film. The premiere date has not been announced yet.

Production information:

Bombonierka

Credits:

Director: Mariusz Wilczyński

Screenwriter: Mariusz Wilczyński

DoP: Mariusz Wilczyński

Cast: Krystyna Janda, Marek Kondrat, Andrzej Wajda, Barbara Krafftówna, Irena Kwiatkowska, Andrzej Chyra, Daniel Olbrychski, Małgorzata Kożuchowska, Anna Dymna, Magdalena Cielecka, Maja Ostaszewska, Gustaw Holoubek, Tadeusz Nalepa, Zbigniew Rybczyński, Krzysztof Kowalewski