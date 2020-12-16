FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2020: Dear Ones

GDYNIA: Dear Ones directed by Grzegorz Jaroszuk, a Polish/Czech coproduction about complicated family relationships, screened in the main competition of the Gdynia Polish Film Festival , which took place online 8 – 12 December 2020.

The film follows a father and his two grown-up children who, despite being related, don’t keep in touch with each other, then meet and start searching for their mother, who has disappeared under unknown circumstances. They wander through a claustrophobic housing estate, discovering leads that only seemingly come together.

The film was written and directed by Grzegorz Jaroszuk, the DoPs for this picture were John Magnus Borge and Robert Lis. The cast includes Izabela Gwizdak, Olaf Lubaszenko, Adam Bobik and Piotr Żurawski.



“The key to the poetics of the Dears Ones is the tension between the realistic style and the elements of grotesque. My goal as a director is to create a situation, in which grotesque and absurd create an environment portraying the characters’ true selves, which, although comical, are very tragic”, Grzegorz Jaroszuk told FNE.



The film was produced by Agnieszka Kurzydło and Kamila Kuś through MD4 in coproduction with EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Black Door, Dragon Shot, Green Rat Production, Sound Mind and Startrec, with the support of the Polish Film Institute and the Czech Film Fund. MD4 is also the distributor for this picture. The date of the distribution has not been announced.



Production Information:

MD4

Credits:

Director: Grzegorz Jaroszuk

Screenwriter: Grzegorz Jaroszuk

DoP: John Magnus Borge and Robert Lis

Cast: Izabela Gwizdak, Olaf Lubaszenko, Adam Bobik and Piotr Żurawski