Poland Approves Additional 27 m EUR for Cinema Industry in COVID-19 Relief

WARSAW: The Polish Government will give an additional 27 m EUR / 120 m PLN from the COVID-19 Counteracting Fund to help the cinema industry.

The Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sport will be able to transfer funds to the Polish Film Institute. The support will be available for film production, promotion and scholarships.

The Council of Ministers adopted an amendment to the act on special solutions related to the prevention, counteraction and combating of COVID-19, other infectious diseases and emergencies caused by them and some other acts, submitted by the President of the Government Legislation Center.

"The law on special solutions related to the prevention, counteraction and combating of COVID-19 has been supplemented with further solutions facilitating the functioning of certain sectors of the economy," the Polish Government informed the media in a special statement.