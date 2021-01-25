PRODUCTION: Polish Director Aleksandra Trepińska in Postproduction With Other People

WARSAW: Other People, a Warner Bros.- Madants coproduction based on the 2018 bestselling novel by Dorota Masłowska, has entered the post-production stage. The film directed by Aleksandra Trepińska received support from the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission and the Polish Film Institute . It will open in cinemas in the fall of 2021.

Kamil shares a tiny apartment with his mother. He has no prospects, does casual jobs and occasionally deals drugs. Iwona is a young woman who cannot cope with her life. She cannot carry on living in a marriage in which she feels invisible. The middle-class environment is depicted as full of shiny toys which you can buy on credit. Both characters are seeking scraps of meaning in their existence.



The cast includes Sonia Bohosiewicz, Sebastian Fabijański, Jacek Beler, Magdalena Koleśnik, Marek Kalita and Beata Kawka.

The soundtrack is by Auer, one of the most recognisable contemporary Polish music composers.

The shoot launched on 11 February 2020 and wrapped in December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beata Rzeźniczek and Klaudia Śmieja are producing through Mandants in coproduction with Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan, with a budget of 1.1 m EUR / 5.3 m PLN. The Polish distributor is Warner Brothers.



Production information:



Madants

Credits:

Director: Aleksandra Trepińska

Screenwriter: Dorota Masłowski

Producer: Beata Rzeźniczek and Klaudia Śmieja

Cast: Sonia Bohosiewicz, Sebastian Fabijański, Jacek Beler, Magdalena Koleśnik, Marek Kalita and Beata Kawka