PRODUCTION: Polish/German Lipstick On The Glass Moves Into Postproduction

WARSAW: Kuba Czekaj has completed the shooting on his first English language film Lipstick on the Glass, a Polish/German coproduction starring Agnieszka Podsiadlik, Bobbi Salvör Menuez and Laura Benson.

Lipstick on the Glass is a story about the need for equality, harmony between men and women, family and self-realisation, and freedom to know oneself and to free oneself from gender patterns. The shoot took place in late summer and autumn of 2020 in Poland, Germany, and on the Baltic Sea.

Lipstick on the Glass is Czekaj’s third feature film. It is produced by Paweł Kosuń, Agnieszka Janowska, and Jacek Nagłowski at Centrala Film, and the German company Indi Film headed by Arek Gielnik. The film's coproducers are the ferry operator Unity Line and the Audiovisual Technology Centre in Wrocław (CeTA).

The cast also includes Mari Malek, Yeule, Lena Leuzemis, Mina Tander and Stipe Erceg, along with non-binary gender identifying actors Bobbi Salvör Menuez and Yeule.

The film's budget is 1.6 m EUR / 7.5 m PLN. It is supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Lower Silesia Film Fund (Wrocław Film Commission), the Polish-German Film Fund, and the German Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien (BKM), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), the MFG-Filmförderung Baden-Württemberg automatic scheme and DFFF (Deutscher Filmförderfonds). The production is also a beneficiary of the Polish Film Incentive Scheme.

Production information:

Centrala Film

Credits:

Director: Kuba Czekaj

Screenwriter: Kuba Czekaj

DoP: Tomasz Woźniczka

Cast: Agnieszka Podsiadlik, Lena Lauzemis, Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Laura Benson, Stipe Erceg, Mina Tander, Mari Malek, Yeule