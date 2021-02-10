OBITUARY: Polish Actor Krzysztof Kowalewski

Krzysztof Kowalewski was born on 20 March 1937, the son of the famous pre-war actress Elżbieta Kowalewska. He was a graduate of The Aleksander Zelwerowicz National Academy of Dramatic Art in Warsaw. Kowalewski frequently starred in Polish director Stanisław Bareja’s cult comedies, including A Jungle Book of Regulations / Nie ma róży bez ognia, Teddy Bear / Miś, and Brunet Will Call / Brunet wieczorową porą.
He played over a thousand roles in the Polish Radio Theatre. For many years he was a lecturer at The Aleksander Zelwerowicz National Academy of Dramatic Art in Warsaw. He continued working, appearing in three films in 2020.