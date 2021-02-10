OBITUARY: Polish Actor Krzysztof Kowalewski

WARSAW: Krzysztof Kowalewski, Polish film, television and radio actor, died on 6 February 2021 at the age of 83. A star of over 120 Polish film and TV series, he was awarded with the Order of Polonia Restituta, the Grand Prize Splendor (Wielki Splendor), and the medal for Merit to Culture Gloria Artis.

Krzysztof Kowalewski was born on 20 March 1937, the son of the famous pre-war actress Elżbieta Kowalewska. He was a graduate of The Aleksander Zelwerowicz National Academy of Dramatic Art in Warsaw. Kowalewski frequently starred in Polish director Stanisław Bareja’s cult comedies, including A Jungle Book of Regulations / Nie ma róży bez ognia, Teddy Bear / Miś, and Brunet Will Call / Brunet wieczorową porą.

He played over a thousand roles in the Polish Radio Theatre. For many years he was a lecturer at The Aleksander Zelwerowicz National Academy of Dramatic Art in Warsaw. He continued working, appearing in three films in 2020.