Poland’s VOD Levy Yields Almost 2 m EUR in 2020

WARSAW: Digital companies operating in Poland paid 1.986 m EUR / 8.92 m PLN in the first six months since the new VOD levy was introduced in 2020.

The fee for on-demand audiovisual media services on the internet was introduced at the beginning of July as part of the anti-crisis shield 3.0. The levy amounts to either 1.5 percent user fee or ad revenue, whichever is higher for the individual business. The levy must be paid each quarter to the Polish Film Institute.

These funds will be allocated to the Polish Film Institute’s Operational Programmes for film production, organisation of festivals and other film events, support for cinemas and promotion of Polish film abroad.

The payments totaled 889,817 EUR / 3,997,406.85 PLN for the third quarter of 2020. These payments were made by: Agora, Canal + Polska, CDA, Cyfrowy Polsat, Google Commerce Limited, Google Ireland Limited, Interia.pl Group, HBO Europe, Netflix International, Orange Polska, Radio Muzyka Fakty Grupa RMF, Ringier Axel Springer Polska, Polish Television, TVN.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the payments totaled 1,096,142 EUR / 4,923,572.81 PLN. A total of 19 entities have already paid the levy. The list of payees increased by five companies: Amazon Digital UK, European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs organisation, Fratria, VIMN Poland and Wirtualna Polska Media.