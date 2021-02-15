FNE TV: Krzysztof Godziejewski: Fastmedia

FNE asked Krzysztof Godziejewski, head of Warsaw based film equipment rental company Fastmedia, about the impact of the pandemic on the film industry in the film equipment rental sector. He tells us how after the demand stalled initially at the beginning of the pandemic last year, film production with safety measures in place restarted over the summer and has now returned to pre-pandemic levels. He also talks about the rise of streaming, and different kinds of equipment his clients now are asking for, and new directions for the future development of the Polish film industry.