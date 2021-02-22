FESTIVALS: New Horizons IFF Announces New Dates

WARSAW: The 21st edition of New Horizons IFF has moved its 2021 dates to 12 – 22 August. The festival, which traditionally takes place in July, made the decision after the announcement of the delayed Cannes FF dates.

In a statement to the media, the festival organisers said,”Due to the still serious pandemic, many international spring festivals are changing their dates. Cannes is one of them, and this year it will be held in July, very close to our festival's originally planned date. Since the Cannes festival significantly influences the New Horizons programme and its industry events (including Polish Days), we decided to hold our festival a little later.”

The festival will be held in person in Wroclaw. The 2020 edition was postponed to November, due to the uncertain pandemic situation.