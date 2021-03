DOC LAB POLAND Selects 21 Projects

WARSAW: The 2021 edition of DOC LAB POLAND, organised by the Wladyslaw Slesicki Film Foundation, will present 21 projects in two industry sections. The first session in 2021 will be held in April in Warsaw (online or in a hybrid mode), and the second one with pitchings DOCS TO START, DOCS TO GO! and individual meetings is planned offline at the Krakow Film Festival (30 May – 6 June) as part of the KFF Industry.