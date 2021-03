Carol of the Bells by Olesya Morgunets-Isaenko

WARSAW: The London-based sales agency One Eyed Films has announced its acquisition of Carol of the Bells, a Ukrainian/Polish coproduction set around WWII.

The film about three families, Jewish, Polish and Ukrainian, sharing a house in Stanislav during the years preceding and post WWII, was directed by Olesya Morgunets-Isaenko.

It was produced by Ukraine’s Ama Vision and coproduced by Poland’s Stewopol.

The 1.6 m EUR film was presented at the 2020 edition of Tallinn’s Baltic Event.