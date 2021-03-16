Films from FNE Partner Countries Score Nods at 93rd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Romanian majority coproduction collective by Alexander Nanau nabs two nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards in the Documentary Feature and International Feature categories. Bosnian majority coproduction Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić is also nominated in the International Feature category. Bulgarian Maria Bakalova got a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm by Jason Woliner, while Polish DoP Dariusz Wolski is nominated in the Best Cinematographer category for News of the World by Paul Greengrass.

It is the first time when a Romanian film is nominated for an Oscar and the second time, after Macedonian Honeyland directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, produced by Tris Films, when a documentary is nominated in both the Documentary Feature and International Feature categories.

Last week collective also became the first Romanian film nominated for the BAFTA Awards, where it got a nod in the Documentary category.

It is the first time that a Bosnian film has been nominated for an Academy Award in the International Feature category since No Man's Land by Danis Tanović, which received the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2001.

It is the first time when a Bulgarian actor or actress is nominated for an Academy Award.

collective / colectiv was produced by Romania's Alexander Nanau Production in coproduction with Samsa Film (Luxembourg) and HBO Europe. It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxembourg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and it was made with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany.

Quo Vadis, Aida? is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway. It was produced by Deblokada (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in coproduction with coop99 filmproduktion (Austria), Digital Cube (Romania), N279 (the Netherlands), Razor Film (Germany), Extreme Emotions (Poland), Indie Prod, Torden Film (Norway), TRT, ZDF arte, ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (Bosnia and Herzegovina). It was supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 25 April 2021.