25-03-2021

FNE Podcast: SOFA School of Film Advancement : Nikolaj Nikitin, Oliver Baumgarten and Irena Gruca-Rozbicka CREW UNITED POLSKA

WARSAW: SOFA School of Film Advancement helmers Nikolaj Nikitin and Oliver Baumgarten speak to Irena Gruca-Rozbicka (SOFA 2019/2020) about the launch of her project CREW UNITED POLSKA and how the SOFA training helped her to realise the project in this difficult year of COVID-19. SOFA is holding its annual Tbilisi session digitally from 22 to 26 March 2021.

Published in Poland

