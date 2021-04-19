Focus Feature Picks Up British/Polish Coproduction Silent Twins

The screenplay written by Andrea Seigel is based on the book The Silent Twins by investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace.

The film is produced and financed by Kindred Spirit (UK) in coproduction with Madants, Extreme Emotions (Poland) and 42 (UK), and co-financed by the Polish Film Institute and Moderator Inwestycje. 30WEST arranged the financing and is co-repping US rights alongside ICM Partners and UTA Independent. Protagonist is handling international sales. Gutek Film will release the film in Poland.



Agnieszka Smoczyńska became famous for Daughters of Dancing (WFDiF). Together with Agnieszka Holland, Katarzyna Adamik and Olga Chajdas, she was also responsible for the first Polish series for Netflix, 1983. In 2018 she released her feature film Fugue (Mental Disorder 4).