WARSAW: Submissions are now open for the 5th edition of Kids Kino Industry , the industry segment of the Kids Kino IFF, which will take place 29 September - 2 October 2021 in a formula which is yet to be decided (online, physical or hybrid).

Projects for young audiences, full-length films and series, live-action, as well as documentary, animation, transmedia projects with a producer attached, can be submitted in three categories: In Development, Work in Progress and Market Presentation.

The main focus is on European productions, but projects from outside Europe can also apply.

The deadline for submissions is 31 May 2021.

