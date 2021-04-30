Poland Reopens Cinemas

WARSAW: The Polish government will allow open-air cinemas to reopen rom 15 May and all cinemas to be opened on 29 May 2021 with a capacity of up to 50% for both.

Polish cinemas were closed in early November 2020 due to the difficult pandemic situation. In mid-February 2021, they were allowed to receive guests at half of their capacity, but the largest operators, Cinema City, Multikino and Helios, decided not to open their venues, arguing that they had too little time to prepare.

In the second half of March 2021, with the rise of another wave of infections, the government again ordered the closure of cinemas and theatres - first in selected provinces, and from 20 March throughout the country.

According to the announced schedule, cinemas and theatres will be able to operate with a maximum occupancy of 50% from 29 May 2021. Activities can be carried out in a strict sanitary regime.