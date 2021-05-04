Roman Polański and Jerzy Skolimowski Develop New Drama

WARSAW: Roman Polański teams up with Jerzy Skolimowski almost 60 years after Knife in the Water (1962) for The Palace, which will be produced by Italy’s RAI Cinema and Eliseo Entertainment. Shooting is set to start in the autumn of 2021.

"I cannot provide details because I do not have Polański's consent. Great directors protect their work very much", head of RAI Cinema Paolo Del Brocco said at a press conference in Rome. Del Brocco only revealed that shooting will begin in the autumn of 2021.

When asked by FNE for a comment, Jerzy Skolimowski also refused to answer, stating that he is waiting for the director's consent to reveal more details.

For now it is known that the film will take place on New Year's Eve in 1999 in a luxurious hotel in Switzerland, where the paths of its guests will cross.

RAI Cinema will coproduce together with the company Eliseo Entertainment of the famous Italian actor & director Luca Barbareschi, who also produced Polański's 2019 film Officer and Spy.



Polański and Skolimowski worked together in the early 1960s when they co-wrote the script for Polański's debut feature Knife in the Water (Zespół Filmowy Kamera), which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.