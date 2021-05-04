The financial support for the audiovisual production of a fiction film with a length of not less than 70 minutes may be granted in 2021 when the value of the eligible Polish costs of this work exceeds 656 383 EUR / 3 m PLN. The annual budget of the scheme for 2020 was 25 m EUR / 108 m PLN. The cash rebate reimburses up to 30% of Polish eligible production costs incurred in Poland.
Lower Threshold for Polish Cash Rebate Opens the Door to More Regional Coproductions
WARSAW: One of the most significant measures instituted by the Polish Film Institute www.pisf.pl during the pandemic was the reduction of the threshold for Polish eligible costs for coproduction of feature films in 2021 necessary to qualify for the cash rebate for shooting in Poland. This measure has had an important impact allowing more productions to qualify for the rebate and enabling more regional coproductions to work with Poland and encouraged producers in neighbouring countries to look again at Poland.