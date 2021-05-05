FESTIVALS: Krakow FF 2021 Set to Take Place in Hybrid Form

Not A Hero At All by Michał Kawecki

KRAKOW: The 61st edition of the Krakow Film Festival is set to take place in a hybrid form on 30 May - 6 June 2021, after a successful online edition in 2020.

“We are running our festival in bizarre circumstances. A year ago, contrary to appearances, it was easier for us. Two months before the festival, we decided to go online and present our films only in virtual screening rooms. This time, apart from the screenings on the internet, we would like to meet the creators and the audience in cinemas. I do not know if we will succeed, but we plan and prepare various scenarios”, Krzysztof Gierat, the director of the Krakow Film Festival, told the media.

The KFF programme stands on three main competitions: international documentary, international short, and Polish competition. As many as 283 films were submitted to the Polish competition in 2021, which is the festival's record.

Piotr Dumała, a world-famous Polish director, screenwriter, cartoonist and set designer, will receive this year's Dragon of Dragons, a special award for an exceptional contribution to the development of world cinematography.

KFF Industry CEDOC Market will showcase 26 documentary projects from Poland, the UK, Estonia, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Seven Polish animated projects will be presented during the Animated in Poland pitching as part of KFF Industry.

A detailed programme of the festival will be available in mid-May.

For the Short and Polish Film Competition lineup visit: https://www.krakowfilmfestival.pl/en/

International Documentary Competition:

No Hero at All / Antybohater (Poland)

Directed by Michał Kawecki

Produced by Unlimited Film Operations

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Red Ring (Finland)

Directed by Joonas Berghäll

North by Current (USA)

Directed by Angelo Madsen Minax

Children of the Enemy (Sweden)

Directed by Gorki Glaser-Müller

The Wheel (Mongolia)

Directed by Nomin Lkhagvasuren

Blue Code of Silence (Norway)

Directed by Magnus Skatvold, Gregory Mallozzi

Writing with Fire (India)

Directed by Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

The Man Who Paints Water Drops (France, South Korea)

Directed by Oan Kim, Brigitte Bouillot

Radiograph of a Family (Norway, Iran, Switzerland)

Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani

Walk with Angels / Spacer z aniołami (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wysokiński

Produced by Manana

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Lost Boys (Finland)

Directed by Joonas Neuvonen, Sadri Cetinkaya

Dad Shot Them (Sweden)

Directed by Per Anders Rudelius

Inside the Red Brick Wall (Hong Kong)

Directed by Hong Kong Documentary Filmmakers

Life of Ivanna (Russia, Norway, Finland, Estonia)

Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano

Produced by Ethnofund Film Company (RU)

Coproduced by Ten Thousand Images (NO), Baltic Film Production (EE), Illume Oy (FI),

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Norwegian Film Institute, Viken FilmCenter, Kone Foundation, Fritt Ord.