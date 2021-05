WARSAW: The coming-of-age drama I Never Cry / Jak najdalej stąd by Piotr Domalewski will be theatrically released in the UK and Ireland starting 23 July 2021.

I Never Cry is a Polish/Irish coproduction produced by Akson Studio and coproduced by MK1, TVP, Warmia-Masuria Film Fund, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, S481 (Rialtas na hEireann Government of Ireland), Eurimages and Screen Ireland. It was supported by the Polish Film Institute.

The film was awarded for best script (Piotr Domalewski), best music (Hania Rani) and best acting debut (Zofia Stafiej) at the 45th Polish Film Festival Gdynia, which took place online 8-12 December 2020.