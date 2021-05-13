PRODUCTION: Comedy Detective Bruno Starts Shooting in Warsaw

WARSAW: Detective Bruno / Detektyw Bruno, a comedy directed by Mariusz Palej and Magdalena Nieć, and starring Piotr Głowacki, is currently shooting in Warsaw.

The script written by Marcin Ciastoń and Ewa Rozenbajgier tells the story of eight-year-old Oscar (played by Iwo Rajski), a big fan of the series Detective Bruno. He lives in an orphanage and on his birthday he finds an envelope with a clue leading to the last gift hidden by his parents. He decides to hire the best detective he knows to help him solve the mystery.

The cast includes Karolina Gruszka, Dorota Kolak, Ireneusz Czop and Edyta Jungowska.

Joanna Szymańska is producing through Shipsboy and the coproducers are the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Funds, Aeroplan Studios, and Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production. The project was supported by the Polish Film Institute.

Monolith Films will release the film in Poland.

Production Information:

Producer:

Shipsboy (Poland)

Coproducers:

Mazovia and Warsaw Film Funds (Poland)

Aeroplan Studios (Poland)

Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production (Poland)

Credits:

Directors: Mariusz Palej, Magdalena Nieć

Scriptwriters: Marcin Ciastoń, Ewa Rozenbajgier

Cast: Piotr Głowacki, Iwo Rajski, Karolina Gruszka, Dorota Kolak, Ireneusz Czop, Edyta Jungowsk