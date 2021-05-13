Poland to Reopen Cinemas Earlier than Planned

WARSAW: Poland will reopen cinemas, theatres, philharmonic halls and cultural institutions on 21 May 2021, earlier than previously expected, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced. The decision has been made because the COVID-19 situation is improving more rapidly than expected.

At the end of April 2021 it was announced that all cinemas will be opened on 29 May 2021 with a capacity of up to 50%.

Polish cinemas were closed in early November 2020 due to the difficult pandemic situation. In mid-February 2021, they were allowed to operate at 50% capacity, but the largest operators, Cinema City, Multikino and Helios, decided not to open their venues at that time, arguing that they had too little time to prepare.

In the second half of March 2021, with the rise of another wave of infections, the government again ordered the closure of cinemas and theatres - first in selected provinces, and from 20 March throughout the country.