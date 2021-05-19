PRODUCTION: Netflix Commissions Two Sequels of Polish Erotic Thriller 365 Days

WARSAW: Netflix has announced the start of production on the second and third part of the film 365 Days, based on the trilogy by Blanka Lipińska. Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes will direct both films. 365 Days was the most-watched film worldwide on Netflix in 2020.

The sequels will be shot back to back, and the production will start in Poland and Italy in May 2021. They will be loosely based on the volumes two and three of Blanka Lipińska’s trilogy, This Day and Another 365 Days. Blanka Lipińska collaborated on the screenplay with Mojca Tirs and Tomasz Mandes.

“It is an honour and a great joy for me that the next two parts of the 365 Days trilogy have become an inspiration for films that will be screened by Netflix. I am very excited that fans of my books around the world will be able to follow the fate of Laura and Massimo and meet them in new, fresh and surprising situations”, Blanka Lipińska told FNE.

Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka, as well as Magdalena Lamparska (Olga) and Otar Saralidze (Domenico) will reappear in the sequels, joined by Simone Susinna, who will play a new character, Nacho.

Ewa Lewandowska and Tomasz Mandes are producing through Poland’s Ekipa in coproduction with Maciej Kawulski through Poland’s Open Mind One.

“365 Days was one of the most popular films among our viewers in 2020. We work closely with Blanka Lipińska to continue the story of Laura and Massimo on screen. Their journey together is full of twists and turns, and the characters continue to develop and to learn more about each other”, comments Łukasz Kłuskiewicz, responsible for Netflix local content in Central and Eastern Europe.

The premiere on Netflix is scheduled for 2022.

365 Days, which was produced by Ekipa in coproduction with TVN and NEXT FILM, was released by NEXT FILM in Polish cinemas on 7 February 2020 and had 1.64 m admissions. The film also had a broad distribution in the UK, where it premiered on 14 February 2020, and it cashed in 7.7 m EUR in these two markets.

The film received Amber Lions for the most popular film of the year at the 45th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Ekipa (Poland)

Coproducer:

Open Mind One

Credits:

Directors: Barbara Białowąs, Tomasz Mandes

Scriptwriters: Blanka Lipińska, Mojca Tirs, Tomasz Mandes

Cast: Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska, Otar Saralidze, Simone Susinna