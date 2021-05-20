FESTIVALS: Kids Kino IFF 2021 Announces Dates for Hybrid Edition

The festival organised by the New Horizons Association will screen over 150 full-length films, short animated films and documentaries, grouped in 11 thematic sections for viewers aged 4 and older.
20-05-2021
FESTIVALS: Kids Kino IFF 2021 Announces Dates for Hybrid EditionBy FNE Staff
WARSAW: The 8th Kids Kino IFF will take place again this year in a hybrid format, but it will expand its duration. It will screen in 20 Polish towns from 25 September to 3 October 2021 and will move online from 7 to 24 October 2021.
Published in Poland