WARSAW: Three projects from Poland and one each from Croatia, Lithuania and Hungary are among the nine projects selected from 85 submitted for the 2021 edition of the European training programme EKRAN+ , aimed at creative preproduction of feature films.

The first part of the workshop will run 7-10 June, the second one 19-27 July and the third one 27 September-5 October. The 2021 edition will wrap in December.

EKRAN+ is organised by Poland’s Wajda Studio and Wajda School in partnership with the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Filmmakers Association, the Lithuanian Film Centre, and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre among others, with support from the Creative Europe - MEDIA sub-programme.

