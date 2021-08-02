FNE at New Horizons IFF 2021: 21st New Horizons Announces Polish Days Lineup

The Getaway King directed by Mateusz Rakowicz

WROCŁAW: A showcase of Polish productions will take place 15-17 August 2021 at the 21st New Horizons IFF .

The lineup of Polish Days includes 5 completed works, 6 works in progress and 9 pitchings that will be presented to international film professionals visiting the festival. Polish Days is organised annually by the New Horizons IFF in cooperation with the Polish Film Institute.

Full list of selected films:

Completed films

Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt

Produced by Serce

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)

Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz

Produced by TFP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The In-Laws / Teściowie (Poland)

Directed by Kuba Michalczuk

Produced by Akson Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek

Produced by Koskino

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska

Produced by Madants

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Works in progress

Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Broys / Braty (Poland)

Directed by Marcin Filipowicz

Produced by Munk Studio - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Lipstick on the Glass (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Kuba Czekaj

Produced by Centrala Film, INDI FILM (Germany)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Roving Woman (Poland, USA)

Directed by Michał Chmielewski

Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio

Imago / Stale niestała (Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Olga Chajdas

Produced by Apple Film Production

Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Directed by Anna Jadowska

Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films (Poland), Blick Productions (France), Garagefilm (Sweden)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Pitching of projects in development

A Child Made to Order / Dziecko szyte na miarę (Poland)

Directed by Patricia Ryczko

Produced by Plan V

An Enemy / Wróg (Poland)

Directed by Teresa Czepiec

Produced by Pokromski Studio

Doppelgänger (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Produced by TVN Discovery Group

First Day of Summer / Pierwszy dzień wakacji (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Szczepański

Produced by Anagram Film

No One's Calling / Jedźmy, nikt nie woła (Poland)

Directed by Kamila Tarabura

Produced by ATM GRUPA

Pray for Peace, Train for War / Chcesz pokoju, szykuj się do wojny (Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Elbanowska

Produced by Munk Studio - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+

The Root Crown / Korona korzeni (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Gondek

Produced by Centrala Film

She / Ona (Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Produced by Harine Films

Whack a Mole / Król dopalaczy (Poland)

Directed by Pat Howl

Produced by Król dopalaczy SA