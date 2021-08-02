02-08-2021

FNE at New Horizons IFF 2021: 21st New Horizons Announces Polish Days Lineup

    The Getaway King directed by Mateusz Rakowicz The Getaway King directed by Mateusz Rakowicz photo: TFP

    WROCŁAW: A showcase of Polish productions will take place 15-17 August 2021 at the 21st New Horizons IFF.

    The lineup of Polish Days includes 5 completed works, 6 works in progress and 9 pitchings that will be presented to international film professionals visiting the festival. Polish Days is organised annually by the New Horizons IFF in cooperation with the Polish Film Institute.

    Full list of selected films:

    Completed films

    Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt
    Produced by Serce
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    The Getaway King  / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
    Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz
    Produced by TFP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    The In-Laws / Teściowie (Poland)
    Directed by Kuba Michalczuk
    Produced by Akson Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek
    Produced by Koskino
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska
    Produced by Madants
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Works in progress

    Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Munk Studio - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Broys / Braty (Poland)
    Directed by Marcin Filipowicz
    Produced by Munk Studio - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Lipstick on the Glass (Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Kuba Czekaj
    Produced by Centrala Film, INDI FILM (Germany)
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Roving Woman (Poland, USA)
    Directed by Michał Chmielewski
    Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio

    Imago / Stale niestała (Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Olga Chajdas
    Produced by Apple Film Production

    Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Directed by  Anna Jadowska
    Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films (Poland), Blick Productions (France), Garagefilm (Sweden)
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Pitching of projects in development

    A Child Made to Order / Dziecko szyte na miarę (Poland)
    Directed by Patricia Ryczko
    Produced by Plan V

    An Enemy / Wróg (Poland)
    Directed by Teresa Czepiec
    Produced by Pokromski Studio

    Doppelgänger (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Holoubek
    Produced by TVN Discovery Group

    First Day of Summer / Pierwszy dzień wakacji (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Szczepański
    Produced by Anagram Film

    No One's Calling / Jedźmy, nikt nie woła (Poland)
    Directed by Kamila Tarabura
    Produced by ATM GRUPA

    Pray for Peace, Train for War / Chcesz pokoju, szykuj się do wojny (Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Elbanowska
    Produced by Munk Studio - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+

    The Root Crown / Korona korzeni (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Gondek
    Produced by Centrala Film

    She / Ona (Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
    Produced by Harine Films

    Whack a Mole / Król dopalaczy (Poland)
    Directed by Pat Howl
    Produced by Król dopalaczy SA

