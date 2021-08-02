FNE at New Horizons IFF 2021: 21st New Horizons Announces Polish Days Lineup

The lineup of Polish Days includes 5 completed works, 6 works in progress and 9 pitchings that will be presented to international film professionals visiting the festival. Polish Days is organised annually by the New Horizons IFF in cooperation with the Polish Film Institute.
Full list of selected films:
Completed films
Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt
Produced by Serce
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Getaway King / Najmro. Kocha, kradnie, szanuje (Poland)
Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz
Produced by TFP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The In-Laws / Teściowie (Poland)
Directed by Kuba Michalczuk
Produced by Akson Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek
Produced by Koskino
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska
Produced by Madants
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Works in progress
Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Broys / Braty (Poland)
Directed by Marcin Filipowicz
Produced by Munk Studio - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Lipstick on the Glass (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Kuba Czekaj
Produced by Centrala Film, INDI FILM (Germany)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Roving Woman (Poland, USA)
Directed by Michał Chmielewski
Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio
Imago / Stale niestała (Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Olga Chajdas
Produced by Apple Film Production
Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Directed by Anna Jadowska
Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films (Poland), Blick Productions (France), Garagefilm (Sweden)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Pitching of projects in development
A Child Made to Order / Dziecko szyte na miarę (Poland)
Directed by Patricia Ryczko
Produced by Plan V
An Enemy / Wróg (Poland)
Directed by Teresa Czepiec
Produced by Pokromski Studio
Doppelgänger (Poland)
Directed by Jan Holoubek
Produced by TVN Discovery Group
First Day of Summer / Pierwszy dzień wakacji (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Szczepański
Produced by Anagram Film
No One's Calling / Jedźmy, nikt nie woła (Poland)
Directed by Kamila Tarabura
Produced by ATM GRUPA
Pray for Peace, Train for War / Chcesz pokoju, szykuj się do wojny (Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Elbanowska
Produced by Munk Studio - Polish Filmmakers Association, Canal+
The Root Crown / Korona korzeni (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Gondek
Produced by Centrala Film
She / Ona (Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
Produced by Harine Films
Whack a Mole / Król dopalaczy (Poland)
Directed by Pat Howl
Produced by Król dopalaczy SA