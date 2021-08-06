Kids Kino Industry Launches LINK

WARSAW: Kids Kino Industry and Cinekid for Professionals are launching Producers LINK, a newly established programme for emerging producers of children’s content.

The programme is designed to stimulate the production of top-quality children’s content and pan-European coproductions, and will provide crucial follow-up both during and after the two leading kids events in the autumn.

The 25 producers selected for the first edition of Producers LINK were nominated by international partner organisations, including national film funds and film institutes.

The programme will start in September and have its first residency at Kids Kino Industry (27 September - 1 October 2021), finishing at Cinekid for Professionals (19 - 22 October 2021).

Selection of Producers, LINK 2021:

Julietta Sichel, Czech Republic

Martin Vandas, Czech Republic

Biljana Vušović, Montenegro

Andrea Mura, Italy

Emanuele Nespeca, Italy

Lisa Havenstein, Germany

Claudia Schröter, Germany

Arsen Anton Ostojic, Croatia

Martin Smatana, Slovakia

Stelios Apostolopoulos / Kyveli Short, Greece

Joanna Ronikier, Poland

Małgorzata Wabińska, Poland

Jakub Karwowski, Poland

Jordi B. Oliva, Spain

Oscar Albert, Spain

Iván Agenjo, Spain

Oriol Marcos, Spain

Layla Meijman / Maarten van der Ven, the Netherlands

Coen Balkestein, the Netherlands

Rinskje Raap, the Netherlands

Jasper Boon – Boondocs – the Netherlands

Nicholas Sando, Norway

Lillian Lřvseth, Norway

Julia Andersen, Norway

Verona Meier, Norway