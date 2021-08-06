06-08-2021

Kids Kino Industry Launches LINK

By

    WARSAW: Kids Kino Industry and Cinekid for Professionals are launching Producers LINK, a newly established programme for emerging producers of children’s content.

    The programme is designed to stimulate the production of top-quality children’s content and pan-European coproductions, and will provide crucial follow-up both during and after the two leading kids events in the autumn.

    The 25 producers selected for the first edition of Producers LINK were nominated by international partner organisations, including national film funds and film institutes.

    The programme will start in September and have its first residency at Kids Kino Industry (27 September - 1 October 2021), finishing at Cinekid for Professionals (19 - 22 October 2021).

    Selection of Producers, LINK 2021:

    Julietta Sichel, Czech Republic
    Martin Vandas, Czech Republic
    Biljana Vušović, Montenegro
    Andrea Mura, Italy
    Emanuele Nespeca, Italy
    Lisa Havenstein, Germany
    Claudia Schröter, Germany
    Arsen Anton Ostojic, Croatia
    Martin Smatana, Slovakia
    Stelios Apostolopoulos / Kyveli Short, Greece
    Joanna Ronikier, Poland
    Małgorzata Wabińska, Poland
    Jakub Karwowski, Poland
    Jordi B. Oliva, Spain
    Oscar Albert, Spain
    Iván Agenjo, Spain
    Oriol Marcos, Spain
    Layla Meijman / Maarten van der Ven, the Netherlands
    Coen Balkestein, the Netherlands
    Rinskje Raap, the Netherlands
    Jasper Boon – Boondocs – the Netherlands
    Nicholas Sando, Norway
    Lillian Lřvseth, Norway
    Julia Andersen, Norway
    Verona Meier, Norway

    Published in Poland

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2021: Gdynia Film Festival Announces Lineup