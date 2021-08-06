Kids Kino Industry Launches LINK

The programme is designed to stimulate the production of top-quality children’s content and pan-European coproductions, and will provide crucial follow-up both during and after the two leading kids events in the autumn.
The 25 producers selected for the first edition of Producers LINK were nominated by international partner organisations, including national film funds and film institutes.
The programme will start in September and have its first residency at Kids Kino Industry (27 September - 1 October 2021), finishing at Cinekid for Professionals (19 - 22 October 2021).
Selection of Producers, LINK 2021:
Julietta Sichel, Czech Republic
Martin Vandas, Czech Republic
Biljana Vušović, Montenegro
Andrea Mura, Italy
Emanuele Nespeca, Italy
Lisa Havenstein, Germany
Claudia Schröter, Germany
Arsen Anton Ostojic, Croatia
Martin Smatana, Slovakia
Stelios Apostolopoulos / Kyveli Short, Greece
Joanna Ronikier, Poland
Małgorzata Wabińska, Poland
Jakub Karwowski, Poland
Jordi B. Oliva, Spain
Oscar Albert, Spain
Iván Agenjo, Spain
Oriol Marcos, Spain
Layla Meijman / Maarten van der Ven, the Netherlands
Coen Balkestein, the Netherlands
Rinskje Raap, the Netherlands
Jasper Boon – Boondocs – the Netherlands
Nicholas Sando, Norway
Lillian Lřvseth, Norway
Julia Andersen, Norway
Verona Meier, Norway