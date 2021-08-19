Film Spring Open Workshop 2021 Opens Submissions

KRAKOW: The Film Spring Open Workshop is launching the call for applications for its 16th edition. This practical audiovisual workshop based on new technologies and tools will take place in Krakow 12-21 October 2021.

The workshop is aimed at young filmmakers and audiovisual creators - students who will participate in lectures and workshops, but who will also develop and produce their own projects using the best audiovisual equipment available, provided by the technological partners of the workshop (60 companies and corporations).

The main topic in 2021 is: "New technologies in modern, sustainable and ecological audiovisual production."

Only people vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed to participate in the workshop.

Click HERE for registration.

Click HERE for the press release.