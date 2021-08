WROCLAW: Polish Days, the most important industry event of the New Horizons IFF , which took place 15-17 August 2021, has announced its winners.

The event took place as usual during the 21st New Horizons International Film Festival, which this year has a physical segment 12-22 August 2021 as well as an online segment 12-29 August 2021.

Polish Days are co-organised by the Polish Film Institute.

