FESTIVALS: Theo and the Metamorphosis Wins the 21 New Horizons IFF

WROCLAW: French/Swiss drama Theo and Metamorphosis by Damien Odoul has been awarded the Grand Prix of the 21 New Horizons International Film Festival , whose physical edition wrapped in Wrocław on 22 August 2021.

An Honorable Mention went to Feathers by Omar El Zohairy, a coproduction between Egypt, the Netherlands, Greece and France.

The Audience Award, sponsored by OPPO, went to Death of a Virgin, and the Sin of Not Living, a Lebanese drama directed by George Peter Barbari.

The scholarship for Best Director in the Shortlist Section was awarded to Jaśmina Wójcik for her film Sahra. The Zuzanna Jagoda Kolska Prize, financed by Grażyna Błęcka-Kolska and Jan Jakub Kolski, was awarded to the youngest filmmaker at New Horizons, Karol Ulman, the director of End of the World.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

New Horizons International Competition:

Grand Prix:

Theo and the Metamorphosis (France)

Directed by Damien Odoul

Audience Award:

Death of a Virgin, and the Sin of Not Living (Lebanon)

Directed by George Peter Barbari

Honorable Mention:

Feathers (Egypt, the Netherlands, Greece, France)

Directed by Omar El Zohairy

Other Awards:



Zuzanna Jagoda Kolska Prize:

End of the World / Mały koniec świata (Poland)

Directed by Karol Ulman

Produced by Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Short Film in the Film Your Story Competition:

Lila (Poland)

Directed by Dominika Trybulec, Kacper Świtalski

Scholarship for Best Director in the Shortlist Section:

Sarha (Poland)

Directed by Jaśmina Wójcik