WARSAW: European scriptwriters and producers who are interested in developing films or series (live action, animation or documentary) for kids and youth can apply to the international script development workshop Kids Kino Lab until 15 October 2021.

The nine-month programme will kick off at the beginning of 2022.

During the workshop 12 teams (producer + scriptwriter) will develop their projects from a short synopsis to the advance draft of the script together with production basics (estimated budget, financing and promotion plan).

Click HERE for more information.