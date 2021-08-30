Applications For 16th ScripTeast Still Open

This project based training programme designed specifically for scriptwriters from Eastern and Central Europe has helped in making 46 films so far.
Click HERE for the press release.
WARSAW: CEE writers can apply to the 16th edition of ScripTeast with a feature film script already completed or nearing completion until 3 September 2021.
This project based training programme designed specifically for scriptwriters from Eastern and Central Europe has helped in making 46 films so far.
Click HERE for the press release.