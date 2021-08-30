30-08-2021

Applications For 16th ScripTeast Still Open

    WARSAW: CEE writers can apply to the 16th edition of ScripTeast with a feature film script already completed or nearing completion until 3 September 2021.

    This project based training programme designed specifically for scriptwriters from Eastern and Central Europe has helped in making 46 films so far.

