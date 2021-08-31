BOX OFFICE: New Comedy/Drama from Kinga Dębska Tops Polish BO

The film, which was released by Kino Świat on 27 August 2021, is set before the fall of Communism and follows Marta, a romantic who is bullied at school. She shares a room with her sister Kasia and their grandma, who tells them insurgent stories instead of fairy tales. The father is an academic who is constantly humiliated by the system, while the mother is the president of the Solidarity Union with a need for freedom and a dream of finally breaking out of Poland. However, the real emotional turmoil for the whole family will begin when a dream orange Fiat appears in front of their apartment. Kinga Dębska penned the script.



“With this film, I would like to remind ourselves and the audience what we enjoyed when we were children. Allow yourself to be distracted by the time when you could sit all afternoon with your peers on a tree, and the parents' old yellow car excited us more than today's latest Audi model. We had a very special childhood that shaped us one way and no other. Let's take a look at the lives of our parents and notice how much of them is in us. This film will be just such an intimate journey into the world of childhood - touching, very funny and full of emotions,” Dębska told FNE.

The cast includes Adam Woronowicz, Kinga Preis, Ewa Wiśniewska, Katarzyna Kwiatkowska, Rafał Rutkowski, Barbara Papis and Alicja Warchocka.

The film was produced by Kalejdoskop Film Studio and it was supported by the Polish Film Institute. It was shot in August-September 2020.