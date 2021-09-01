GRANTS: Polish Film Institute Gives Production Support to Nine Feature Films

WARSAW: The Polish Film Institute has distributed over 4.2 m EUR / 19 m PLN for the production of nine feature films. Among them are new films by Jacek Bromski, Jan Jakub Kolski, Jan Komasa, Paweł Maślona and Kinga Dębska.

The biggest grant of 1,105,303 EUR / 5 m PLN went to Kos directed by Paweł Maślona and produced by Aurum Film.

This is the second session of funding in 2021.



