FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR 2021: Barbara Orlicz-Szczypuła: Head of Programming at Krakow Film Festival

FNE correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Barbara Orlicz-Szczypuła, head of programming at Krakow Film Festival . One year after the 2020 festival edition had to go online Krakow FF became one of the first events in the region to go live again taking place from 30 May to 6 June 2021 with cinema screenings and networking cocktails to bring filmmakers together again.

The 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries (YR2021) project brings together filmmakers and cultural professionals across the V4 to cooperate in the recovery of the film industry which has been badly damaged by the COVID pandemic and to reconnect with cinema audiences across the region and across borders. We want to share the lessons learned about reaching audiences online and the advantages of hybrid events in creating new connections across the Visegrad region.

Click HERE for the podcast.

