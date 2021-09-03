Polish/French/Czech Leave No Traces Sold to Benelux, Lithuania and France

VENICE: The Polish/French/Czech coproduction Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów by Jan P. Matuszyński has been sold by New Europe Film Sales to Benelux, Lithuania and France. The film is currently competing in the main competition of the 78th Venice Film Festival (1-11 September 2021).

Leave No Traces is a political thriller set in 1983 and based on the real-life story of Grzegorz Przemyk, a high school student beaten to death by the militia. The film follows the story of his friend Jurek, the only witness of the beating, who became the number one enemy of the state overnight.

The main characters are played by Tomasz Ziętek, Sandra Korzeniak, Jacek Braciak, Agnieszka Grochowska and Mateusz Górski. The film is lensed by Kacper Fertacz.

Leave No Traces is produced by Aurum Film and coproduced by Les Contes Modernes (France), Background films (Czech Republic), Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab and the Czech Television (Czech Republic), as well as the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund (Poland)

It was supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée and the Czech Film Fund.