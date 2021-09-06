FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Leave No Traces to Represent Poland in Oscar Race

WARSAW: The Polish/French/Czech coproduction Leave No Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński is Poland’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is currently vying in the main competition of the 78th Venice Film Festival (1-11 September 2021).

Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów is a political thriller set in 1983 and based on the real-life story of Grzegorz Przemyk, a high school student beaten to death by the militia. The film follows the story of his friend Jurek, the only witness of the beating, who became the number one enemy of the state overnight.

The main characters are played by Tomasz Ziętek, Sandra Korzeniak, Jacek Braciak, Agnieszka Grochowska and Mateusz Górski.

The film is produced by Aurum Film in coproduction with Les Contes Modernes (France), Background films (Czech Republic), Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab and the Czech Television (Czech Republic), as well as the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund (Poland).

It is supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée and the Czech Film Fund.

New Europe Film Sales is handling the sales.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due on 27 March 2022.