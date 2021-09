FNE TV spoke to Polish director Jan P. Matuszyński about his new film Leave No Traces, a Polish/Czech/French coproduction that screened in the main competition of the 78th Venice Film Festival.

He speaks about the importance of regional coproductions for Polish films and how Leave No Traces was developed during its participation in regional forums like Connecting Cottbus, Midpoint and at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. “Film New Europe -Yes I know it,” he told us enthusiastically. FNE will be continuing its coverage of all the latest developments in the region.

For the video interview click HERE.