Training Days Poland 2021 Launch Call for Applications

WARSAW: ACE Producers and Independent Film Foundation are launching the call for applications for Training Days Poland, an event which will be held in Warsaw 17-18 November 2021 with support from the Polish Film Institute.
Training Days Poland is a programme especially designed for emerging producers working in fiction, animation and documentary.
Deadline for submission is 30 September.
Click HERE for the press release.